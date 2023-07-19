Energy Alert
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter died while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

The fire happened on Rile Street off I-55 in South Memphis around 11:30 Tuesday.

MFD officials say the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.

The name of the firefighter who died has not been released. The other three remain hospitalized.

MFD Public Information Officer Qwamesha Ward says the recovering firefighters’ conditions are being watched closely with more updates to follow.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

