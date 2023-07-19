Energy Alert
Five Razorbacks selected to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) breaks away from the Mississippi defense to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas landed five on Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-SEC Teams.

Two are on the First Team. Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders emerged as one of the top running backs in college football after recording the fourth-most rushing yards in a single season in Arkansas history, rushing for 1,443 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2022. Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer joins Sanders on the First Team. Limmer started 12 games at right guard last season.

Fellow guard Brady Latham is on the Second Team, starting all 13 games at left guard. Defensive back Dwight McGlothern is also on the Second Team. The LSU transfer set career bests in tackles (52) and interceptions (4) last season.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is on the Third Team. Jefferson tossed 24 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions with 2600 passing yards last year, adding 640 yards and nine scores on the ground.

