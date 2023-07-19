Five Razorbacks selected to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas landed five on Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-SEC Teams.

Two are on the First Team. Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders emerged as one of the top running backs in college football after recording the fourth-most rushing yards in a single season in Arkansas history, rushing for 1,443 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2022. Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer joins Sanders on the First Team. Limmer started 12 games at right guard last season.

Fellow guard Brady Latham is on the Second Team, starting all 13 games at left guard. Defensive back Dwight McGlothern is also on the Second Team. The LSU transfer set career bests in tackles (52) and interceptions (4) last season.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is on the Third Team. Jefferson tossed 24 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions with 2600 passing yards last year, adding 640 yards and nine scores on the ground.

