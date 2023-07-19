Energy Alert
Former Marion guard Ryan Forrest commits to Northwestern State

The former Marion guard committed to Northwestern State Tuesday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Marion guard Ryan Forrest will join former Arkansas State assistant coach Rick Cabrera at Northwestern State, the Link Academy standout posted on Instagram.

Forrest helped lead the Patriots to the 5A State Championship game in the 2021-22 season before spending his final season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.

Forrest, listed as 6-3, originally committed to Memphis but reopened his recruitment in June. He had also received offers from Illinois-Chicago, Missouri State, North Carolina A&T, and Oral Roberts.

24/7 High School Hoops also reports he had interest from UCF, Texas A&M, Utah and NC State.

He’ll join Cabrera, who is entering his first season as head coach at Northwestern State. Cabrera replaces Corey Gipson, who was named the head coach at Austin Peay. The Demons had 22 wins last season, falling to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the Southland Championship game.

Cabrera was the head coach at Tallahassee Community College last season, falling to John A. Logan in the NJCAA Semifinals. The former A-State, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech and UT Chattanooga assistant has developed 16 Divison I signees as a JUCO head coach at Tallahassee and Lackawanna.

