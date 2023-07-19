Energy Alert
Gorman’s 4 RBIs lift Cardinals over Marlins for 2nd series sweep this year

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt scores past the outstretched arm of Miami Marlins catcher...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt scores past the outstretched arm of Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Mami Marlins 6-4 on Wednesday for just their second series sweep this season.

Nolan Arenado’s RBI single and Gorman’s 19th homer built a 4-0 lead in the first off NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and the Marlins’ losing streak reached a season-high six.

Gorman added a run-scoring single in the seventh against Huascar Brazobán, and another run scored on third baseman Jon Berti’s throwing error.

St. Louis had just one previous sweep this season, from May 12-14 at Boston. The Cardinals have won a season-high five in a row, moving ahead of Pittsburgh and out of the NL Central cellar.

Alcantara (3-9) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, dropping to 0-3 in his last four starts. Miami arrived after losing three games at Baltimore and went winless on a trip of six or more games for the first time since August 2019.

Zack Thompson (2-2), pitching for the first time in 20 days, allowed three hits in two scoreless innings. Chris Stratton got his first save since April 22, 2022, after allowing an RBI double to Luis Arraez, who had two hits and is batting .376..

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed two runs and five hits in three innings.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run single in the third and Bryan De La Cruz homered in the eighth against Ryan Tepera, who made his second appearance since signing with St. Louis.

Berti had three hits for the second straight game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Avisaíl García (left back tightness) went 0 for 3 as a designated hitter Tuesday as he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola.

Cardinals: RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip impingement) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Springfield. OF Tyler O’Neill (left lower back strain) is expected to be activated fom the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA) starts Friday in an opener of a three-game series against visiting Colorado. Garrett has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (0-7, 4.86 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series Thursday night at the Chicago Cubs and RHP Marcus Stroman (10-6, 2.88 ERA). Matz threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief the last time he faced the Cubs, on June 24 in London.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

