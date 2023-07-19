Jonesboro airport expansion to begin soon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for an extension of its airport’s runway.

At first, the airport was looking to extend the runway by 600 feet, but officials realized it would cost nearly $3 million more to reach that goal.

Now the airport is looking at a possible 400-foot expansion.

“We know that we will have an expansion, but we don’t know if it will be 200 or 300 feet,” said President of Jonesboro Airport Commission Bob Gibson. “I wish we could get to 600 feet. We know that it is not practical.”

Gibson said that the hold-up right now is the fact the paving company is backed up working other jobs.

“What they are working on is putting a full crew on it and getting it done in the 45 days they have allotted,” Gibson said. “When they have done that, they will have to repave the taxiways.”

Gibson said the expansion should begin soon.

