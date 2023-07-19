Energy Alert
Jonesboro seeks public feedback over new sports complex

As Jonesboro’s sports complex is getting closer to construction, the community is asked to share their opinions on just how it should be done.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Jonesboro’s sports complex is getting closer to construction, the community is asked to share their opinions on just how it should be done.

According to a news release from Talkbusiness.net, Steering Committee Chairman Kevin Hodges said that although the project has been slower than expected, it could begin construction by the end of the year.

There has been a debate regarding the target audience of the facility; whether it should be for recreational use, or for hosting tournaments and other sporting events.

According to the release, the complex will cover almost 200,000 square feet when completed. It is set to be constructed on over 30 acres of land located on Race Street.

“We’ve been working on this for several months. We feel real good about how it will lay out,” Hodges said. “It’s going to be a sizable facility.”

The complex will have plenty of space for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, as well as synthetic turf fields.

There could be at least ten basketball courts, which could also be turned into 20 volleyball or 30 pickleball courts.

In addition to the variety and spaciousness of the courts, one of the most anticipated parts is the aquatics center.

The aquatic center may have a competition-level pool, as well as warm-up lanes and other indoor aquatics. The aquatics center may also include a splash pad, a 22,000-square-foot outdoor area for swimming, and a fixed seating arrangement that can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.

Another aspect that requires the public’s approval is the architectural style in which it will be constructed. The styles to choose from are traditional, natural, modern, and lodge.

A&P Chairman Jerry Morgan said construction is taking longer to begin than planned, but it is all to make sure the project is done right.

“It’s taking a little longer than anticipated … we are going to have some issues. We are going to have some hurdles. It will take time,” he said.

You can read more about this upcoming project on Talkbusiness.net.

