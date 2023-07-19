Energy Alert
JPD responding to reported shooting

JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Sgt. Stout with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, on Johnson Avenue near North Patrick Street.

He said officers were just arriving on the scene and that there was no information yet on possible injuries.

K8 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as details become available.

