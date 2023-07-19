Energy Alert
July 19: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Dangerous heat will be the weather story for your Wednesday.

We are waking up hot and humid conditions already. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS and HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for most of Region 8 today.

We are starting out mostly clear, but we should see some clouds move in throughout the day.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Heat index values between 105° and 110°. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows near 80°.

I cannot rule out a shower or two today and tonight.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Heat index values should stay just below heat advisory criteria but will still be hot.

We are watching for a cold front on Friday that will bring some showers but also cooler temperatures and lower humidity just in time for the weekend!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Brutal heat takes its toll on outdoor workers forcing some to alter their schedules.

A case with monumental implications heads to the Missouri Supreme Court. Opponents say the Attorney General is overstepping his authority.

Congress aims to stop child labor with a new task force.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

