Mission of Hope to stay in original facility

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A resource center in Sharp County won’t be forced to close its doors after months of uncertainty about its future.

The Mission of Hope in Hardy provides resources to the unhoused, house fire victims, and more.

In May, the resource center discovered it would soon have to move buildings or close due to its current facility being sold.

The mission says it won’t be forced to move thanks to community support, as it will purchase the facility for $450,000.

“That’s a big bite. But we’re going to do it over 20 years and do it a month at a time and hope that the community continues to support us,” said Mission of Hope Administrator Julia Baldridge.

Baldridge added she wants the community to understand why the mission to on such a burden to keep its doors open.

“We want to be here for our community, and I want our community to understand that our board of directors and volunteers have taken on a huge debt so that we can continue to serve those in need,” she said.

The mission purchased the mission through a loan that will be paid back over the next 20 years.

