Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mission of Hope to stay in original facility

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A resource center in Sharp County won’t be forced to close its doors after months of uncertainty about its future.

The Mission of Hope in Hardy provides resources to the unhoused, house fire victims, and more.

In May, the resource center discovered it would soon have to move buildings or close due to its current facility being sold.

The mission says it won’t be forced to move thanks to community support, as it will purchase the facility for $450,000.

“That’s a big bite. But we’re going to do it over 20 years and do it a month at a time and hope that the community continues to support us,” said Mission of Hope Administrator Julia Baldridge.

Baldridge added she wants the community to understand why the mission to on such a burden to keep its doors open.

“We want to be here for our community, and I want our community to understand that our board of directors and volunteers have taken on a huge debt so that we can continue to serve those in need,” she said.

The mission purchased the mission through a loan that will be paid back over the next 20 years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bono
A citizen found his remains around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, in a wooded area between Hubach...
Police identify human remains found in wooded area
A judge sentenced a man accused of raping a child multiple times to 20 years in prison on a...
Paragould man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Arkansas State Police are saying a man lost his life after endangering the lives of other...
Police: Man killed during pursuit
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting

Latest News

Tips for protecting your electronics and electronics from lightning.
Tips to protect electronics and appliances from lightning damage
A look at a local gas station which shows the lottery totals.
People in Jonesboro hoping to win big with the lottery
The Powerball ticket was sold at this Jordan’s Kwik Shop #29 off Dan Avenue in Jonesboro.
$2 million lottery ticket sold in Northeast Arkansas
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bono