People in Jonesboro hoping to win big with the lottery

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Powerball’s jackpot now sitting at $1 billion, people in Northeast Arkansas are rushing to convenience stores all over to test their luck.

As many people try their hand at the jackpot, everyone has something different they would do with the money.

“I feel lucky, but I have always felt like that every time I bought one so,” Gary Sterling said.

For those lucky enough to win, a lot of the money is taxed. In Arkansas, if someone won the $1 billion jackpot, they would walk away with $680 million

John Carrol has bought multiple tickets and said if he were to win, the first thing he would do is get on a plane.

“Going somewhere tropical and probably staying for a good little bit,” Carrol said.

For other people like Mary McNeil, they have their sites on some things that are more essential for day-to-day activities.

“I think I would get a car or a house,” McNeil said. “I would want a Chevy Equinox.”

If someone were to spend that money here in Jonesboro, they could buy the most expensive house on the market which is around $2.8 million.

For everyone that is trying their luck, they all know the money goes to a good cause even if they don’t bring home the jackpot.

“It’s a scholarship lottery and everything so the funds are going towards the right thing, but at the same time it is a chance at early retirement,” Carrol said.

If you bought a ticket, you can see if you’re the lucky winner every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. central time.

