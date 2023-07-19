Police encourage people to lock vehicles in response to recent thefts

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on high alert in Lawrence County town after several vehicle break-ins.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, vehicle break-ins are a problem every year around the summer months but are easily preventable.

“Suspects go vehicle to vehicle, and when they find something locked, they simply move to the next one, which makes sense for them,” Chief Cooksey explained. “They’re trying to keep noise down. They’re trying to be as stealthy as possible.”

New Walnut Ridge resident Jeremy Hopper said he was surprised to hear this was happening in his community.

“Whenever my family and I moved here recently, we saw where Walnut Ridge was one of the safest towns in Arkansas,” Hopper said. “It brings a bit of concern to see that there have been recent break-ins.”

Having lived in larger cities in Arkansas like Conway and Springdale, Hopper explained that locking the car is the difference in preventing a break-in.

“Please make sure and lock your vehicles every evening. Double-check things like doors and windows at your house. This is a wonderful community to live in, and we certainly want to maintain that going forward,” Hopper added.

Some of the thefts have been linked back to Little Rock.

“What was new for us this year is that we had a group that appeared to come from the Little Rock area that travels up and down major corridors leading to and from Little Rock, hitting smaller towns,” Cooksey said.

The chief urged citizens all across Northeast Arkansas to double-check their vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.