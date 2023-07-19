Poplar Bluff felon caught with two guns sentenced to 40 months in prison

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A convicted felon from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, who was caught with two guns was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Tuesday, July 18.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh ordered the prison sentence for 31-year-old Tina Litvinchyk, to run consecutive to a 10-year prison sentence she is serving for two drug charges in Butler County Circuit Court.

Litvinchyk pleaded guilty in March to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. She admitted that on June 8, 2022, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force officers found two .380-caliber pistols in a locked safe, as well as two bags of marijuana and a digital scale. One of the pistols had been stolen less than three weeks earlier in Carter County, Missouri.

Additionally, Litvinchyk has three prior felony drug convictions and is barred from possession of a firearm. She was on parole at the time of her arrest.

