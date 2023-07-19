Real Time Crime Center installs license plate scanners in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Your license plate may be getting scanned into the Flock Safety database without you even knowing it.

Earlier this year the Jonesboro Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center received a grant to purchase and install 34 Flock safety cameras across the Jonesboro area.

Senior Video Analyst of the JPD Real Time Crime Center, Rachel Anderson, said the purpose of these cameras isn’t to catch and ticket drivers.

“A license plate reader is just a camera, and it takes still photos of license plates. So, it’s not a video camera, it’s not checking speed or seeing if people run red lights or anything like that, it’s just taking photos of license plates,” said Anderson.

Each license plate that is scanned gets stored in a database to be potentially used for future investigations.

“The license plate readers are extremely helpful to us whenever we’re investigating a crime because we can prove that someone either was or wasn’t in an area, in a vehicle,” Anderson said. “We can look for stolen vehicles based on all kinds of descriptive data about it or even the license plate itself. So, these are definitely extremely helpful in solving cases.”

The Real Time Crime Center can filter through categories such as vehicle type, and color, and can even identify if there are any stickers on the vehicle.

There are still some of the 34 cameras to install, but Anderson says they have them in important locations.

The Flock Safety cameras are also used around the country at schools, businesses, and even neighborhoods.

