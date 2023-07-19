Energy Alert
Reward offered in arson investigation at Kennett restaurant

Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at Lupita's Mexican Restaurant.(Kennett Fire Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KENNETT, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant fire is now under investigation as an arson in Kennett.

Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis tells K8 News that they were called out to a fire on July 10 at Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant.

Chief Davis says the restaurant received moderate damage, but they were able to put out the fire promptly.

There is now a $1,000 reward.

If you have any information on this case, call 573-888-4622.

JPD responding to reported shooting

