Salary increases proposed for Jonesboro police officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented his update to police pay at the Public Safety Commission meeting on Tuesday.

This comes within a month after the chief addressed the council about officers leaving his department for higher-paying positions.

The mayor presented the plan next to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot and in front of a room filled with over 20 police officers.

Currently, the starting salary for a Jonesboro police officer is just over $43,000.

Mayor Copenhaver said that, if approved, the new starting pay for certified officers would be $52,000 and would max out in the mid to high $60,000 range. Sergeants would start at $60,000 and max out in the $70,000 range.

“When you look at the comparison across the state, there’s nothing better,” said Chief Elliot of the plan, to which he and the public present in the room applauded.

Those raises give the chief more breathing room when it comes to hiring.

“I do have even more flexibility and depends on that certification or the amount of time that they have with that agency prior to coming to us,” he said.

Chief Elliot said the new proposal puts the department level with other departments across the state.

Including ones who just made pay raises of their own.

“We’re topping some of the larger cities in the state, especially in Northwest Arkansas where the tax base is a lot different over there,” he said.

The plan also addresses another concern for the chief, recruitment. The mayor laid out some of his plans to bring more officers to the department and more patrols on the streets.

Those incentives include financial compensation for being bilingual, living in the city, as well as a recruitment bonus.

“Hopefully get our empty positions backfilled, so we can get out there and do more things on the street,” said Chief Elliot.

Details are still being worked out, but the chief feels this plan will put his department on top of other agencies.

“I think the men and women of the department will are excited that we’re moving forward with this,” he said.

The mayor said he hopes to call a special public meeting to have the changes in effect by September.

