Team Arkansas TBT prepares for first round game, hopes to bring home $1 million

The group is a 3-seed in the Wichita Region.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A group playing for Arkansas hopes to bring home $1 million in what’s known as The Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, tips off Wednesday. Team Arkansas is one of the 64 teams in the field, it’s comprised mostly of alums of Arkansas schools and Arkansas natives.

The team is coached by Arkansas State alum Monty Patel.

A few NEA natives are on the squad: Marion alum Shaun Doss, Westside’s Hunter Mickelson, and West Memphis native Sonny Weems.

“It always feels great, especially anything that has the Hogs name associated to it,” Weems told KATV. “It’s different because you got a bunch of new guys I’ve never played with and you know just trying to get them to come together and basically win some money for a tournament. There’s nothing like getting money playing basketball.”

Team Arkansas is the three-seed in the Wichita Region. They’ll take on the 6-seed Ram Up Thursday afternoon.

“The experience is great, playing with a bunch of pros and then these are guys I used to watch on TV when I was younger so being in here with them and learning from them, it’s fun,” Doss said. “Of course, I want to win, I definitely want to win but like showing that I belong with the pros on the court. This would be my rookie season this upcoming year so I just want to show I belong.”

Team Arkansas and Ram Up will tip off Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Kansas. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

