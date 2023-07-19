Tips to protect electronics and appliances from lightning damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Along with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, the storms Tuesday packed a punch with a lightning barrage and a lot of thunder.

Some of those bolts struck transformers and trees, leaving thousands of people in the dark for hours.

Once power was restored, some might have noticed some of their electronics were not working.

Slade Mitchell with Jonesboro City Water and Light said this is a common occurrence, but there are ways to protect your electronics from the electricity surge we see with lighting.

“Surge protectors are the way to do that,” Mithcell said. “They are very basic and kind of like a lightning-arrest type device that will protect against surges in electricity.”

Surge protectors are essential, but they can also fail.

Mitchell suggests unplugging all electronics from the outlet. However, he said timing is key.

“The important thing is to do that before the storm,” Mithcell said. “You don’t want to be grabbing wires or cords you could be putting yourself at risk of electric shock.”

Besides appliances, Mitchell said there are other things inside your house that could pose a risk during lightning.

“If you have a phone in your home that still has a cord you want to stay away from that and plumbing in storm situations,” Mitchell said “It could conduct electricity so avoid taking showers.

After the storm passes, many people’s first instinct is to make sure the outside of their home is not damaged.

It is best to not approach any down power line or transformer box.

“Be very aware of your surroundings,” Mitchell said. “It is hard to know where that electricity could be conducted, so you want to be careful about how you move about.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.