Valley View introduces new Athletic Director

New Valley View Athletic Director
New Valley View Athletic Director(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View introduced Bryan Jenkins as the school’s new Athletic Director in a ceremony at the school Tuesday.

Jenkins joins the Blazers after spending time at Jonesboro High School.

After decades of teaching, he says the move to Valley View allows him to achieve a longtime goal.

“Over the last several years I have had a vision that one day I could be the head athletic director,” Jenkins said. “I know there is going to be some change just becuase of new leadership, but I also know, like I said earlier, there is no reason to fix something that isn’t broke, and this place is certainly not broken. They are doing well and I’m just happy to be here and help them go forward.”

Jenkins replaces Sean Cockrell, who still remains as the school’s head football coach.

