Zvada, Rucker represent Arkansas State on PFF’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dominic Zvada continues to rack up accolades early in his college career. The sophomore kicker was named to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.

Zvada, who was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, made 17 of 18 field goals in 2022. Six of those kicks were good from over 40 yards, including a 56-yarder at Texas State which was one of the longest in FBS. The Arizona native made 30 of 31 PATs.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker also represents Arkansas State on PFF’s preseason teams, landing on the Third Team. Rucker returned to Jonesboro after spending last season at South Carolina.

He had a touchdown reception for the Gamecocks but missed most of 2022 with a foot injury.

The Mississippi native was a Freshman All-American for A-State in 2020 and an All-Sun Belt selection in 2021.

