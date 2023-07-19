Energy Alert
Zvada, Rucker represent Arkansas State on PFF’s Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves...
Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves fell at #3 Ohio State 45-12.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dominic Zvada continues to rack up accolades early in his college career. The sophomore kicker was named to Pro Football Focus’ Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.

Zvada, who was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, made 17 of 18 field goals in 2022. Six of those kicks were good from over 40 yards, including a 56-yarder at Texas State which was one of the longest in FBS. The Arizona native made 30 of 31 PATs.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker also represents Arkansas State on PFF’s preseason teams, landing on the Third Team. Rucker returned to Jonesboro after spending last season at South Carolina.

He had a touchdown reception for the Gamecocks but missed most of 2022 with a foot injury.

The Mississippi native was a Freshman All-American for A-State in 2020 and an All-Sun Belt selection in 2021.

