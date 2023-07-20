Arkansas State reveals new uniforms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will have a new look when the Red Wolves take the field this season. The team unveiled a new black uniform combination on Twitter Thursday.

“Everything is an image that you want to present,” Head Coach Butch Jones told KAIT in June when asked about new uniforms. “And it’s also respecting your tradition, and being able to go back in time and kinda clean things up. Keep the modern look, but also the traditional look as well. Last year we introduced the new white jerseys, and now this year we’ll have the black jerseys that kinda mimic the white ones. And kinda cleaning up our helmet with some stripes. We made the Red Wolf smaller. And also representing the A-State logo that’s been around for a number of years. So we’re excited about the new additions, and I know our fans will like it as well.”

Another 𝑳𝑶𝑶𝑲 into Media Day and these new uniforms🔥😮‍💨#WolvesUp x #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/L8LZEU7tRL — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) July 20, 2023

