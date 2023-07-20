Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State reveals new uniforms

A-State WR Jeff Foreman shows off the team's new uniform combination.
A-State WR Jeff Foreman shows off the team's new uniform combination.(A-State Football / Twitter)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will have a new look when the Red Wolves take the field this season. The team unveiled a new black uniform combination on Twitter Thursday.

“Everything is an image that you want to present,” Head Coach Butch Jones told KAIT in June when asked about new uniforms. “And it’s also respecting your tradition, and being able to go back in time and kinda clean things up. Keep the modern look, but also the traditional look as well. Last year we introduced the new white jerseys, and now this year we’ll have the black jerseys that kinda mimic the white ones. And kinda cleaning up our helmet with some stripes. We made the Red Wolf smaller. And also representing the A-State logo that’s been around for a number of years. So we’re excited about the new additions, and I know our fans will like it as well.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

Latest News

Arkansas State football unveils new uniform
Dalmagro returns to Nebraska as its new head women's tennis coach.
Arkansas State head tennis coach leaves for same position at Nebraska
Sam Pittman, 3 players take center stage for Arkansas at SEC Media Days
German Dalmagro leaving A-State to be new head women's tennis coach at Nebraska