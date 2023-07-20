Clay County celebrates 150 years

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Festivities have been going on all year for Clay County’s 150th Birthday but now the Piggot Chamber of Commerce needs your help to create something to remember these years, a cookbook.

“It could be something that you enjoy now, it could be something that you grew up eating that your grandma made,” Fallon Winscott, Piggot chamber president said, “We want people to submit recipes in memory of loved ones that lived here.”

Old or new, handwritten or printed, all recipes are welcome.

Winscott said they think the cookbook is a unique way to honor loved ones who have passed, while also celebrating 150 years of Clay County.

“It’s been really hard; we want to celebrate 150 years but it’s just kind of hard so that’s where we came up with a cookbook because we thought 150 years ago those people aren’t around anymore but maybe those recipes that they’ve passed down, we could collect those.”

Winscott said they hope to have the cookbooks completed and printed in time to sell as gifts for the holiday season.

Recipes can be dropped off at the Piggot Chamber of Commerce or emailed to chamberpg@yahoo.com.

Recipes must be submitted by August 31st to be included in the book.

