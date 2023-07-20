Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Clay County celebrates 150 years

From Region 8 News at Six
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Festivities have been going on all year for Clay County’s 150th Birthday but now the Piggot Chamber of Commerce needs your help to create something to remember these years, a cookbook.

“It could be something that you enjoy now, it could be something that you grew up eating that your grandma made,” Fallon Winscott, Piggot chamber president said, “We want people to submit recipes in memory of loved ones that lived here.”

Old or new, handwritten or printed, all recipes are welcome.

Winscott said they think the cookbook is a unique way to honor loved ones who have passed, while also celebrating 150 years of Clay County.

“It’s been really hard; we want to celebrate 150 years but it’s just kind of hard so that’s where we came up with a cookbook because we thought 150 years ago those people aren’t around anymore but maybe those recipes that they’ve passed down, we could collect those.”

Winscott said they hope to have the cookbooks completed and printed in time to sell as gifts for the holiday season.

Recipes can be dropped off at the Piggot Chamber of Commerce or emailed to chamberpg@yahoo.com.

Recipes must be submitted by August 31st to be included in the book.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

Latest News

Arkansas State football unveils new uniform
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the leg.
Police: Man arrested after shooting victim in leg
Using movies to bring the community together.
Community to host Movie in the Park event
Davonte Pack appears in court
Friend of Ja Morant appears in court on assault charge