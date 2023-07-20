Community to host Movie in the Park event

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Trumann have banded together to host another Movie in the Park.

The event was a huge hit over the winter, with nearly 300 people coming out and enjoying a movie and free popcorn despite the chilly weather.

“It’s something that is free and fun and a place for people to make memories with their kids,” said organizer Heather Shrader.

Getting people outside and into some of the great parks across Trumann is the main driver behind the idea.

“It is really important to highlight our parks,” said Shrader. “The more people that frequent our parks the more likely we are to see the amenities we want to see in our park.”

Shrader said that a company offered to spray the park ahead of time in hopes of knocking out the mosquitoes.

This weekend the featured film is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The movie will kick off around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

The park is located on the corner of Mildred Ave and Patterson Street.

