Construction on a new fire station set to begin soon

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann may have a new fire station soon.

It has been over two years since Trumann has had an operational fire station in the center of town.

Bids went out several weeks ago for the demolition of the fire station that was destroyed by the EF-2 tornado on December 10, 2021.

The city is working hard to get the fire station back and better than ever in the same centralized location.

It currently takes nearly six minutes to get from the old fire station to the temporary station.

Bringing it back to the center of town will help reduce response time and help citizens feel more comfortable.

Trumann mayor Jay Paul Woods understands that during an emergency you have to get there quickly.

“It’s not minutes that but rather seconds that matter,” said Woods.

Residents are also happy to have it back in a more centralized location.

“Well if you have a fire on the opposite end of town then it takes twice as long to get there,” said local business owner Joel Martin.

Martin has his car dealership right across the street from the old station on West Main. He said he hates to see it being demolished, but he said it was time.

“It is right next to my business and it just did not look good sitting there all mangled up after the tornado,” said Martin.

Mayor Woods wishes they could have started last month, but said it is not always that cut dry, as the new station must be built following the new laws.

“It has to be built to the 2021 fire codes which is another reason why it costs more than was expected,” said Woods.

Woods said the city has approximately $2.8 million for the new station.

He added the city is still applying for grants that will help with the cost, but he said that is easier said than done.

The mayor is hopeful that construction can start sometime in September.

