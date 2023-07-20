Craighead County team works on combating suicide

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to fight suicides with its Crisis Intervention Team.

The city of Jonesboro saw two suicides within an hour on Wednesday, July 19.

It’s a problem that is difficult for the Crisis Intervention Team to handle, according to psychiatrist Dr. Asad Khan.

“Neither the person ever asks for help, nor do they know how to ask for help or where to go and it is done silently,” he said.

Arkansas ranks among the top five states in suicides according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Jeania Byrd is the coordinator of the Crisis Intervention Team, or CIT, at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.

Part of the initiative is to educate officers on crisis de-escalation, to be able to get someone to a crisis center, if needed, or get them a therapist as soon as possible.

Sometimes, a CIT officer will travel with a therapist.

“If it’s two hours on a call to get the person the resources they need to make them the appointment that they need or to screen them to get them placed in the hospital, with this team we can do that,” she said.

Dr. Khan says combating suicide starts at schools, by defeating the stigmas of mental health… by making health professionals more available to the public.

But also, by training those who usually respond to the call when a person is already in crisis, police officers.

“I think it’s an excellent step intervention of allowing a police officer to be more mental health-minded and be supportive in that realm,” he said.

For Byrd and her team, making sure they have the time to provide resources to someone in crisis is how her team can prevent threats from becoming attempts.

“If we can surround them with resources and support then maybe the attempt won’t ever happen,” she said.

Below are numbers and locations available for those struggling with suicidal thoughts:

Crisis Warm Line - 833-236-2131

Behavioral Health Assistance Team of Craighead County - 870-819-7410

Emergency Crisis Hotline - 800-356-3035

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - 988 (Text or Phone Call)

Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit, 837 Willett Road in Jonesboro - 870-393-5335

NEA Progress is partnering with Vibrant Therapy to provide resources and assistance to those struggling with the loss of a loved one from suicide, or anyone looking for mental health resources Friday, July 21 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vibrant on 2005 East Highland Drive #210B



