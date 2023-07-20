Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with possible injury has traffic stalled on a Jonesboro road.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg Road in front of the Gladiola Express just before 9 p.m.

JPD said airbags were deployed in the vehicles.

Details on the extent of the injuries are unavailable at this time.

The road is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.