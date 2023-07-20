Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Northeast Arkansas
A citizen found his remains around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, in a wooded area between Hubach...
Police identify human remains found in wooded area
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
A judge sentenced a man accused of raping a child multiple times to 20 years in prison on a...
Paragould man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Arkansas State Police are saying a man lost his life after endangering the lives of other...
Police: Man killed during pursuit

Latest News

Arkansas ranks among the top five states in suicides according to the Centers for Disease...
Craighead County team works on combating suicide
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
Standing with his colleague attorney Steven Levin, center, and former Northwestern athletes,...
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say