Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Friend of Ja Morant appears in court on assault charge

Davonte Pack appears in court
Davonte Pack appears in court(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friend of Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared in court Thursday after being charged with assault in 2022 pickup basketball game played with Morant.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Davonte Pack nearly one year after the alleged assault. Pack was recently booked into Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

The plaintiff, Joshua Holloway, said he was attacked at Morant’s house during a pickup game in July 2022.

Morant is not facing criminal charges, but is facing a civil lawsuit against Holloway in this case.

A Shelby County judge gave Pack and his attorney more time to review the case. He will be back in court on Aug. 25.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

Latest News

The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former...
Kennett holds public hearing over former medical center
Canine illnesses are on the rise, making their way to the Natural State.
Canine illnesses on the rise in Arkansas
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Arkansas ranks among the top five states in suicides according to the Centers for Disease...
Craighead County team works on combating suicide