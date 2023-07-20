Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

July 20: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s muggy again this morning.

One more day of Heat Advisories for much of Region 8.

I’m watching a complex of showers that could skirt the Arkansas/Missouri state line this morning.

That could give us a little bit of relief from the heat.

Otherwise mostly cloudy today with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon into the evening.

A cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures.

Highs on Friday will top out in the mid-80s.

The weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures in the 80s and drier air. The humidity and 90s return for next week. -Aaron

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Expanding broadband services across rural Arkansas. The information gathered by one community is part of that process.

An Arkansas state senator is unhappy with a recently passed law about crypto-mining facilities and now wants to rescind the law.

We’ll explain how government regulations and inflation are increasing the prices of school lunches across the state.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

Latest News

Arkansas ranks among the top five states in suicides according to the Centers for Disease...
Craighead County team works on combating suicide
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
The school supply event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in the Wynne Jr....
School district providing free supplies to students in need
Sam Pittman, 3 players take center stage for Arkansas at SEC Media Days