July 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

Weather Headlines

It’s muggy again this morning.

One more day of Heat Advisories for much of Region 8.

I’m watching a complex of showers that could skirt the Arkansas/Missouri state line this morning.

That could give us a little bit of relief from the heat.

Otherwise mostly cloudy today with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon into the evening.

A cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures.

Highs on Friday will top out in the mid-80s.

The weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures in the 80s and drier air. The humidity and 90s return for next week. -Aaron

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

Expanding broadband services across rural Arkansas. The information gathered by one community is part of that process.

An Arkansas state senator is unhappy with a recently passed law about crypto-mining facilities and now wants to rescind the law.

We’ll explain how government regulations and inflation are increasing the prices of school lunches across the state.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

