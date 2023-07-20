Energy Alert
Kennett holds public hearing over former medical center

The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former...
The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property owned by the Billionaires Funding Group.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KENNETT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property owned by the Billionaires Funding Group.

The medical center closed in June 2018, after consolidating operations with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

It will be held in the council room at the city hall on 200 Cedar Street in Kennett.

