Kennett holds public hearing over former medical center

KENNETT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center property owned by the Billionaires Funding Group.

The medical center closed in June 2018, after consolidating operations with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

It will be held in the council room at the city hall on 200 Cedar Street in Kennett.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.