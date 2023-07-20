Energy Alert
Marked Tree still cleaning up after storms

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree continues to clean up debris caused by a nasty storm that left many without power for over a week.

There are still damaged homes and tree limbs spread all over town. Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson said there is a long way to go to clean everything up, but he is happy that everyone now has power fully restored.

“I know there was a lot of tension and aggravation because people did not have electricity and I understand the situation,” Johnson said. “It took them about a week to get everything on.”

Johnson advised everyone to take any debris they have to the curb for crews to pick up, and to separate any house debris from tree limbs when they do so.

He said they are starting round two of cleanup and hope to have everything off the curb by the end of the month.

