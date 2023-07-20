Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case

(KMOV/AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey to stop insisting that legalizing abortion in the state will cost as much as $12.5 billion to $51 billion, enabling abortion-rights supporters to begin the push to get the measure on the 2024 ballot.

Supreme Court judges unanimously affirmed a lower court’s decision that Attorney General Andrew Bailey must approve the cost estimate provided by the auditor, despite Bailey’s insistence that the cost to taxpayers of restoring abortion rights could be as much as a million times higher than what the auditor found.

The Missouri Supreme Court decision was announced Thursday afternoon. The quoted part below is part of the case summary:

“The attorney general appeals from the circuit court’s judgment making permanent its writ ordering the attorney general to approve the fiscal notes and fiscal note summaries the state auditor submitted for review regarding 11 initiative petitions. In a unanimous decision written by Judge Paul C. Wilson, the Supreme Court of Missouri affirms the judgment. Because there was no defect in the legal form and content of the fiscal summaries the auditor prepared for the proposed initiative petitions, the attorney general’s refusal to perform his plain, unequivocal and ministerial duty of approving those summaries, and informing the auditor he has done so, cannot be justified.”

St. Louis area doctor, Anna Fitz-James, sued state officials who have stalled her petitions which aim to put an abortion question on next year’s statewide ballot. Part of the process of putting something on the ballot involves asking the state and local government entities across Missouri how expensive this particular change in the constitution would be to them.

That role is performed by state auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s office. Fitzpatrick is a vocal opponent of abortion rights.

“It’s a very divisive issue,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s controversial, and it elicits strong emotional responses from people on both sides of the issue, myself included.”

The ACLU sued Fitzpatrick and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on behalf of Fitz-James, claiming Bailey does not have the authority to take such action and accused the state leaders of denying the petitioner her rights to initiative.

“Everyone should take issue with what’s happening here,” said Tony Rothert, the ACLU of Missouri’s director of integrated advocacy. “It’s Missourian’s right to direct democracy that’s at stake.”

Fitzpatrick has held firm that his beliefs about abortion should not influence his duty as state auditor to provide voters with a clear and unbiased assessment of what a constitutional amendment would cost the state.

“My personal preferences on the policy is not something that should or could be considered as a part of drafting that fiscal note summary,” Fitzpatrick said.

Bailey blocked the fiscal note summary, demanding Fitzpatrick include all the potential future abortions as losses in state tax revenue. The move would inflate the estimated cost of the amendment to tens of billions of dollars.

“You officials both very outspoken against abortion, but one’s doing his job and ones and ones not,” Rothert said. “The difference is whether or not you believe it’s okay to set aside the constitution to keep a ban on abortion.”

When Bailey was asked directly whether it’s morally acceptable to disregard parts of the constitution or break the law as a means of preventing an abortion from taking place, he declined to answer, saying he needed to consider it.

“I’m going to need to spend a little more time thinking through that kind of the philosophical, moral question,” Bailey said.

The ruling in this case could set a major precedent in Missouri and could give state officials much more influence over citizen-led petitions.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.