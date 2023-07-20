Energy Alert
Police: Man arrested after biting woman, terroristic threatening

Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he bit a woman and made harmful threats to her and her children.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he bit a woman and made harmful threats to her and her children.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a call on July 16, on East Lake Street where a woman told officers that Jarrod Burk had been physically violent with her, with visible neck and upper-arm injuries.

Police said they later discovered that Burk had a previous charge of third-degree domestic battery in March of 2023 with the same victim.

This resulted in a no-contact order between the victim and Burk. There were also reports of the victim living in fear due to Burk’s threats of killing her that she couldn’t get away from.

The affidavit states that Burk was arrested on July 17 after the victim’s mother called the police regarding Burk abusing her daughter.

When police arrived at the home, the victim had a bite mark on her left forearm. She told officers Burk had gotten upset and bitten her because she wouldn’t shut up.

The affidavit says she told police Burk was inside the home with her children.

After obtaining a warrant, police were able to safely remove the children before making an entry.

After making a forced entry, officers located Burk in a back bedroom. Burk attempted to flee through a window but officers were able to apprehend him.

One of the children inside the residence told police that Burk said if they called the police, he would kill them.

According to the affidavit, on July 19, Burk was interviewed at a police substation, and during a Mirandized interview, Burk gave self-incriminating statements.

Burk was charged with terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery, and resisting arrest.

Burk has a bond of $75,000. His court date is set for August 29.

