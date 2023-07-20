Police: Man arrested after shooting victim in leg

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the leg.

According to the affidavit, on July 19, police responded to a call on the 900 block of Kingshighway in Paragould regarding a gunshot victim in the hospital.

The victim and a witness told police they went to the home of 35-year-old Brian Powell, on North 10th Avenue, to pick up some property.

When they arrived, Powell shot at them, hitting the victim in the leg.

Officers responded to the scene, and after obtaining a search warrant, searched the home and found a pistol.

Police later found Powell as a convicted felon.

He was charged with first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Powell’s bond is at $50,000 and his court appearance is set for August 29.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.