School district providing free supplies to students in need

The school supply event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in the Wynne Jr....
(Pixabay / MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District is distributing school supplies to students in need of assistance.

The school supply event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in the Wynne Jr. High Cafeteria.

It is open to students in grades K-12.

The district said there will be a team of volunteers there to make sure every student gets what they need to succeed.

