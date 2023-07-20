School district providing free supplies to students in need

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne School District is distributing school supplies to students in need of assistance.

The school supply event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in the Wynne Jr. High Cafeteria.

It is open to students in grades K-12.

The district said there will be a team of volunteers there to make sure every student gets what they need to succeed.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.