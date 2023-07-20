SEC Media Days: Sam Pittman, players preview Arkansas’ 2023 season

NASHVILLE (KAIT) - After Arkansas ended their 7-6 season on a high note, beating Kansas in the triple-overtime thriller that was the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Sam Pittman went into the offseason encouraged despite some external factors.

“We had a lot of guys in the portal, we had coaches that left,” Pittman said. “For us to go to the Liberty Bowl which was a great venue and win that game with 9 starters out, it showed a lot about how people were concerned with what’s going on with the program, well watch the Liberty Bowl.”

Heading into the offseason, the Razorbacks had some work to do with the coaching staff. Arkansas is one of just 8 schools to have both a brand new offensive and defensive coordinator. OC Kendal Briles left to take the same position at TCU, DC Barry Odom is the new UNLV head coach.

Pittman hired Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos for his second stint at Arkansas in the same role. Pittman then hired Travis Williams as defensive coordinator. Williams spent the past two seasons as UCF’s defensive coordinator.

“Dan Enos our offensive coordinator, we were together in 2015,” Pittman said. “One of those three 6,000-plus [yard seasons in school history] was when he was with us at Arkansas then. Travis Williams, we went to UCF and get him as our new defensive coordinator. I interviewed four or five guys and when I got done with him, I called Hunter Yurachek and told him this is the guy.”

One thing Pittman and his players emphasized was situational football.

“Last year, there was, I want to say, three or four games that we lost by nine combined points,” defensive lineman Landon Jackson said. “Those games where we were losing by 2 and 3, we’ve got to be able to capitalize and win those games. I feel like that’ll make us a much better team.”

“We’ve got a lot of situational football to get fixed, we’ve worked on it,” Pittman added. “I’ve worked on myself. I won’t go for it on fourth down very often... Analytics certainly has changed football, I’ve got to get into it more than I have in the past.”

The offense looks to take another step forward this year with senior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior running back Rocket Sanders.

“Just becoming a better passer, stretching the ball down the field,” Jefferson said when asked what steps he needs to take this season. “Getting the playmakers the ball, letting them make plays. And also just owning the offense, going up the line of scrimmage, checking out of plays, re-ID’ing the mike [linebacker], stuff like that is going to help me prepare for the next level.”

“I started working on my balance,” Sanders added. “Just started to be even more patient than what I am and letting everything develop. And just being a leader and being able to talk to the offensive line so I can get the protection down so I can get out for a pass and whatnot.”

Arkansas opens its season at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against Western Carolina Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on SEC Network+.

