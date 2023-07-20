Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly crash.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say five people, including the wife and two young children of a deputy, were killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Patrick Neil Holtzclaw’s wife and his two children, ages 5 and 6, were involved in the collision.

The Associated Press reports the crash occurred last Sunday on a busy northeast Georgia highway.

Authorities said the crash happened in Habersham County when Avonlea Holtzclaw was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer and a driver going northbound in a Chevrolet Corvette hit her.

Avonlea Holtzclaw, Neil Holtzclaw’s wife, died in the wreck with their two children.

Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old man who was driving the Corvette, also died, along with an unnamed passenger.

Both vehicles caught fire, and all the occupants of the vehicles died before they could be taken to a hospital, according to reports.

“Deputy Holtzclaw and his family members have been doing their best to grapple with their devastating loss,” the Hall County Sheriff’s Office shared. “He’s had to make decisions he never expected to make, including planning for funeral services.”

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a fundraiser set up by Georgia Law Enforcement, a nonprofit, on behalf of the Holtzclaw family.

“We do not take a percentage of the donations and they will go directly to Deputy Holtzclaw,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit said.

According to the organization, the Corvette that hit the deputy’s family was traveling at speeds over 150 mph.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch added, “What can you say when someone loses his entire family? There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak the Holtzclaw family is experiencing right now.”

Georgia authorities thanked the community already for the outpouring of support and said they will continue to work to support the Holtzclaw family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Bono recently, check your numbers.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Northeast Arkansas
A citizen found his remains around 4 p.m. Friday, June 16, in a wooded area between Hubach...
Police identify human remains found in wooded area
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
A judge sentenced a man accused of raping a child multiple times to 20 years in prison on a...
Paragould man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Arkansas State Police are saying a man lost his life after endangering the lives of other...
Police: Man killed during pursuit

Latest News

First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
11 mustangs die in US roundup in Nevada caught on video, showing horses with broken necks
The school supply event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 in the Wynne Jr....
School district providing free supplies to students in need
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1, wounds another