A-State baseball promotes Lartigue to assistant coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo announced Friday that volunteer assistant Henri Lartigue has been promoted to a full-time position on the Red Wolves’ coaching staff.

Lartigue spent the 2023 season as a volunteer assistant with A-State, coaching the Red Wolves’ catching corps and manning the third-base coaching box. With his help, A-State boasted its best team batting average (.276) since 2012 and hit 118 doubles – the most since 2005.

“I am excited to announce Henri Lartigue as a full-time member of our coaching staff,” Raffo said. “He was a valuable part of our improvement offensively last year. His knowledge of hitting, paired with positive teaching, brought great energy to our dugout. Thank you to our administration for helping make his hire a reality.”

NCAA rules allowed for college baseball programs to add a third full-time assistant coach in place of the volunteer role beginning July 1.

Prior to donning the Scarlet and Black, Lartigue spent the 2022 season as a student assistant at Ole Miss, helping his alma mater to the College World Series crown.

