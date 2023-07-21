Arkansas attorney general files notice to appeal court’s ruling on SAFE Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - An Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care for children will be returning to court.

According to our content partner KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a notice on Thursday, July 20 of his intent to appeal a lower court decision that labeled the SAFE Act as unconstitutional.

Griffin shared the following statement about the filing on social media:

“Today I appealed the lower court decision blocking Arkansas’s SAFE Act to the Eighth Circuit. This is the next step in our fight to protect our state’s children.”

The Arkansas General Assembly passed the law in 2021, but it was vetoed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The SAFE Act was put into law after the legislature overruled the governor’s veto.

After the law was passed, it was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody issued a temporary injunction on the law in July 2021.

The bill was permanently struck down when Moody ruled the law’s ban on gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery violated due process and equal protection.

