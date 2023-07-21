Energy Alert
Arkansas attorney general files notice to appeal court’s ruling on SAFE Act

The SAFE Act will return to the court following a notice filed by the Attorney General with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.(Source: Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - An Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care for children will be returning to court.

According to our content partner KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a notice on Thursday, July 20 of his intent to appeal a lower court decision that labeled the SAFE Act as unconstitutional.

Griffin shared the following statement about the filing on social media:

The Arkansas General Assembly passed the law in 2021, but it was vetoed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The SAFE Act was put into law after the legislature overruled the governor’s veto.

After the law was passed, it was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody issued a temporary injunction on the law in July 2021.

The bill was permanently struck down when Moody ruled the law’s ban on gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery violated due process and equal protection.

For more information on this story, you can visit KNWA’s website.

