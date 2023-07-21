Arkansas picked to finish 5th in SEC West in SEC Media Poll, Missouri picked 6th in SEC East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

East Division

Georgia (265) - 2011 total points Tennessee (14) - 1682 South Carolina (3) - 1254 Kentucky (1) - 1204 Florida - 911 Missouri - 658 Vanderbilt (8) - 428

West Division

Alabama (165) - 1899 LSU (117) - 1838 Texas A&M (1) - 1144 Ole Miss - 1128 Arkansas (3) - 958 Auburn (4) - 685 Mississippi State (1) - 496

SEC Champion

Georgia - 181 Alabama - 62 LSU - 31 Tennessee - 5 Vanderbilt - 5 Arkansas - 2 Auburn - 2 Texas A&M - 1 Mississippi State - 1 South Carolina - 1

