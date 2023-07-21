Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas picked to finish 5th in SEC West in SEC Media Poll, Missouri picked 6th in SEC East

SEC Media Days kickoff logo
SEC Media Days kickoff logo(KBTX)
By The Southeastern Conference
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1682 points and 14 votes to win the division. South Carolina was third with 1254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1144 points.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

East Division

  1. Georgia (265) - 2011 total points
  2. Tennessee (14) - 1682
  3. South Carolina (3) - 1254
  4. Kentucky (1) - 1204
  5. Florida - 911
  6. Missouri - 658
  7. Vanderbilt (8) - 428

West Division

  1. Alabama (165) - 1899
  2. LSU (117) - 1838
  3. Texas A&M (1) - 1144
  4. Ole Miss - 1128
  5. Arkansas (3) - 958
  6. Auburn (4) - 685
  7. Mississippi State (1) - 496

SEC Champion

  1. Georgia - 181
  2. Alabama - 62
  3. LSU - 31
  4. Tennessee - 5
  5. Vanderbilt - 5
  6. Arkansas - 2
  7. Auburn - 2
  8. Texas A&M - 1
  9. Mississippi State - 1
  10. South Carolina - 1

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following chemical exposure
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he bit a woman and made harmful threats to her...
Police: Man arrested after biting woman, terroristic threatening
The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former...
Kennett holds public hearing over former medical center
Canine illnesses are on the rise, making their way to the Natural State.
Canine illnesses on the rise in Arkansas

Latest News

A-State baseball promotes Lartigue to assistant coach
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs for a touchdown against South Carolina during the...
Sanders headlines Arkansas’ preseason All-SEC selections
The group is a 3-seed in the Wichita Region.
Team Arkansas TBT advances to Round of 32, beats Ram Up 70-58
Team Arkansas TBT beats Ram Up in the first round