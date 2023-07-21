Brookland School District invests in technology

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland School District is switching from projectors to interactive touch-board screens in some classrooms.

The Brookland school board invested in 80 Promethean Boards, costing between $3,000 and $5,000 each. This week, teachers took lessons on interacting with the boards to make their lives easier, creating a more hands-on experience for students.

Kristen Scarlett, a 1st-grade teacher for Brookland schools, said she’s excited to switch from a projector to something all-encompassing.

“We’re going to be able to make it more interactive, which I think will help with focus and to connect what they’ve already used in their lives at home and all around them,” Scarlett said.

As well as a technology jump, Joshua McCorkle, the district curriculum director for Brookland Public Schools, said the boards are needed as the district evolves.

“One of the great things about Brookland is we’re constantly growing,” McCorkle said. “We’re seeing an influx of 100 to 200 students each year.”

The teachers can get creative with their teaching methods, allowing students to come and work on the board, project assignments onto the screen through smartphones, and transport all their work easily from one Promethean Board to another.

White River Services & Solutions is busy getting all of the boards installed in the buildings before the start of the school year, and they’re also projecting the future of technology in the classroom.

“I think the big push right now is AI, artificial intelligence. A lot of school districts are starting to look more into that. Businesses are too,” Larry Brooks with White River Services & Solutions said.

The boards are also installed in other Arkansas schools, including Fayetteville, Fort Smith, and Hot Springs.

