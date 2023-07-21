Energy Alert
City to soon accept bids for new city hall, police department

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson said the city had purchased a building on Main Street for a new...
Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson said the city had purchased a building on Main Street for a new city hall, and a building on Union Street will house the Police Department.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County City announced a few months back that its city hall and police department would relocate.

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson said the city had purchased a building on Main Street for a new city hall, and a building on Union Street will house the Police Department.

Mayor Anderson explained work is expected to begin soon.

“We are really excited. We’re getting ready to do the final walkthrough with the architects and hope to have to put out to bid sometime early to mid-August,” Anderson said.

The mayor said purchasing the two buildings will also help the city revitalize its downtown area.

“Just starting right here in downtown and making as many improvements as we can, and we will just expand out from there. Having city hall right here with that kind of a presence on Main Street is really going to tie everything together for us,” Anderson added.

