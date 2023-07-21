Two people in hospital after hole rescue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after crews said they both fell in a hole.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch said the incident happened at the 1400 block of White Oak Street before 9:45 p.m.

An eyewitness said two workers were at a home digging a trench and looking for leaks in the basement when the foundation collapsed on them. It was said the two people were pulled out.

The two people are said to be unconscious and are currently at the hospital.

