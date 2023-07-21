Energy Alert
Two people in hospital after hole rescue

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after crews said they both fell in a hole.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch said the incident happened at the 1400 block of White Oak Street before 9:45 p.m.

An eyewitness said two workers were at a home digging a trench and looking for leaks in the basement when the foundation collapsed on them. It was said the two people were pulled out.

The two people are said to be unconscious and are currently at the hospital.

K8 News will continue to give new updates on this developing story as it progresses.

