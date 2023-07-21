Energy Alert
Jonesboro provides first-look at connective trail from A-State to downtown

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The goal of the new bike trail connecting Arkansas State University with downtown is to make Jonesboro more accessible for those people who may not have proper transportation, and the city has just revealed what that could look like.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said it is great to hear about new projects but seeing it is what it is all about.

“So, people can actually see what we are doing, and then get a grasp a great vision on what we are doing and how we can do that,” Copenhaver said.

intersections will look a lot different soon after the trail from downtown to Jonesboro is...
intersections will look a lot different soon after the trail from downtown to Jonesboro is complete.(KAIT)

The pictures above show how the overall appearance of different intersections will change, giving them a more modern look.

Copenhaver said this adds to a goal he’s had.

“Moving to the future for great quality of place this is what Jonesboro is all about, now you are going to start seeing some of that happen,” Copenhaver said.

This trail will open a lot of doors for students who want to get around, especially underclassmen and international students who may not have cars on campus.

“It’s all about connectivity and we want to make it more effortless for our students and youth in our community to have that transportation ability to be able to go to downtown events,” Copenhaver said.

Ground was broken on the project back in December, and since then, crews have been working to widen the road to add the lanes as the city prepares for the next steps.

“We hope to see construction in the early weeks of September which will be a 300-day project,” Copenhaver said.

At that pace, you can expect to see the new trail by July 2024.

