Group works to clean up Westside Memorial Garden

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area to memorialize and remember those lost on a day many in this area will never forget is getting a much-needed cleaning.

The Westside Memorial Garden near Westside Middle School is an area for the community to remember and pay their respects to those who lost their lives 25 years ago in a school shooting.

“With this being the 25th anniversary, I know it’s been heavy on a lot of hearts in our community and Northeast Arkansas especially,” said David Wofford, a member of Leadership Jonesboro.

A group of community members part of Leadership Jonesboro made it their task to clean up the area.

After cleanup efforts weren’t happening in the memorial garden.

“We want to help out the school, we understand how difficult and challenging that may be on a school district that already has so many responsibilities as is,” said Wofford.

The group wanted to make sure to fill trash bags to get one step closer to their goal for the area.

“We’re going to try to get all the trash picked up and do some pressure washing and get some of the weeds out,” said Mario Saucedo, a member of Leadership Jonesboro.

They are hoping to make this area look presentable for visitors.

“Just make sure people don’t forget that it is out here and we are supporting the community every way we can,” said Wofford.

They hope to continue keeping up with the cleanup efforts in the future.

“To create these projects that are everlasting, and we don’t know what the direction of that may be just yet,” he said. “We are just in the preliminary stages of something. We want this to be something that is continued year after year.”

They plan to clean up more this weekend and hope to be finished with this phase by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

