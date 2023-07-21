July 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front on Friday will bring more rain chances to Region 8.

Until the front passes well south of us, we will continue to be very muggy.

You can feel that mugginess as you head out the door this morning.

This afternoon, rain and thunderstorm chances increase by the afternoon.

I cannot rule out a severe storm or two. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Highs today will be in the low-80s. The weekend will be warm with lower humidity.

Highs will be in the mid-80s and the morning lows will be in the low-60s. It should feel great!

Temperatures will gradually warm into next week with only the typical pop-up storm rain chances.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

New overnight, a man accused of robbing a Bootheel bank is now behind bars.

The Biden Administration has plans to protect more medical information from prying eyes, but the Arkansas Attorney General says not so fast.

An Arkansas legislator contributes to the growing phenomenon of offering free viewings of a controversial movie.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

