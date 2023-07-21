Energy Alert
July 21: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front on Friday will bring more rain chances to Region 8.

Until the front passes well south of us, we will continue to be very muggy.

You can feel that mugginess as you head out the door this morning.

This afternoon, rain and thunderstorm chances increase by the afternoon.

I cannot rule out a severe storm or two. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Highs today will be in the low-80s. The weekend will be warm with lower humidity.

Highs will be in the mid-80s and the morning lows will be in the low-60s. It should feel great!

Temperatures will gradually warm into next week with only the typical pop-up storm rain chances.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

New overnight, a man accused of robbing a Bootheel bank is now behind bars.

The Biden Administration has plans to protect more medical information from prying eyes, but the Arkansas Attorney General says not so fast.

An Arkansas legislator contributes to the growing phenomenon of offering free viewings of a controversial movie.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch said the incident happened at the 1400 block of White...
Two people in hospital after hole rescue
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he bit a woman and made harmful threats to her...
Police: Man arrested after biting woman, terroristic threatening
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former...
Kennett holds public hearing over former medical center
Arkansas ranks among the top five states in suicides according to the Centers for Disease...
Craighead County team works on combating suicide

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Westside Memorial Garden near Westside Middle School is an area for the community to...
Group works to clean up Westside Memorial Garden
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs sent us surveillance video showing the suspect approaching the...
Suspect taken into custody in connection with bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.