Law enforcement preparing for large festival

The Cave City Watermelon Festival will take place July 27-29, with multiple events taking place each day.
The Cave City Watermelon Festival will take place July 27-29, with multiple events taking place each day.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular festival in Northeast Arkansas is right around the corner.

The Cave City Watermelon Festival will take place July 27-29, with multiple events taking place each day.

“Cave City is known for its watermelons, and it’s so important for us to keep on carrying this tradition out. The watermelon festival would not be complete without our growers. We really appreciate everything they do,” said Festival Committee Member Suzanne Parsley.

Thousands travel to the area to obtain a Cave City Watermelon, and even more, come for the festival.

Last year, a fight broke out between two men, sending one person to the hospital.

“That was the first event like that we had ever had. Hopefully, that’s an isolated incident, and we won’t have anything like that again. But again, we’re going to have lots of officers and different ones around to try and ensure the safety of everybody,” said Cave City Chief of Police Brian Barnett.

Police Chief Bartnett said with the large crowds expected again this year, it will take a team effort to keep everyone safe.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been in contact with the Independence and Sharp County Sheriff’s Office as well as Arkansas State Police. There are large crowds that come to this event every year, and puts a strain on our department that is rather small.”

For a list of events at this year’s festival, visit the festival’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

