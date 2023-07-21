New Urgent Care Plus giving people more resources

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next time you need stitches or break a finger, you no longer have to go to the emergency room for treatment.

NEA Baptist Medical Center recently opened its new Urgent Care Plus Red Wolf Clinic, right off Interstate 555 and Red Wolf Boulevard.

It’s a new concept for their health system that looks to take some of the pressure off their emergency room. Senior Operations Director with NEA Baptist Andrea Simpson said it can treat larger issues.

“We want to be able to treat things like lacerations, fractures, belly pains, things that aren’t just like a flu type symptom that our urgent cares usually treat today, we want to treat those higher level patients,” Simpson said.

Along with expanded care, there are also longer hours as the Urgent Care Plus will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.