Nonprofit works to keep kids out of harms way

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - One local nonprofit is working to keep violence out of kids lives.

The Pettus Helping Hand Foundation has one goal, to make a positive impact and continues to do so this summer.

According to KARK, Founder Kris Pettus created the program after Little Rock saw record-breaking homicides in 2022.

Since then, Pettus put over 50 at-risk kids at work for the summer.

“I wanted to take at-risk youth and bring them where they have positive people around them so that way the future can be brighter for them and we are keeping them off the street,” Pettus said.

Jayson Williams is one of the kids helping out, and he’s glad to have a nonprofit helping the community this way.

“I hate to see young people my age are leaving the earth so early, so it’s about if you want to help, ‘come on man,’ we will take everyone,” Williams said.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

