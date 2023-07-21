Energy Alert
Pocahontas road closing for water main installation

If your daily route takes you through one Randolph County road, you might need to find an alternate way.(DJ Jones)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily route takes you through one Randolph County road, you might need to find an alternate way.

Starting Monday, July 24, Water Works announced on Facebook Park Street in Pocahontas will be closed for water main installation.

The utility company said only Park Street from West Marr Street to Archer Street will be affected.

The road closure is set to last all week until Friday, July 28.

