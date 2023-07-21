Sanders headlines Arkansas’ preseason All-SEC selections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Led by running back Raheim Sanders’ first-team selection, four Razorbacks earned preseason All-SEC honors on Friday morning in a vote by members of the media.

In addition to Sanders, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and offensive lineman Brady Latham garnered preseason second-team All-SEC praise. Defensive back Dwight McGlothern was the Razorbacks’ lone representative on the defensive side of the football, picking up preseason second-team All-SEC honors.

Sanders, the first Razorback running back to earn preseason first-team All-SEC recognition since Knile Davis in 2012, is coming off one of the greatest seasons by an Arkansas running back in recent memory after rushing for 10 touchdowns and 1,443 yards – fourth-most in a single season in school history – in 2022. Sanders became just the second Razorback to ever run for 1,400+ yards and return to school the following year, joining Arkansas legend Darren McFadden, who ran for a then-school record 1,647 yards in 2006 before breaking his own record in 2007 with 1,830 yards. Sanders finished second in the SEC in rushing yards en route to being named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and USA Today.

Jefferson, the first Razorback quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC accolades since Tyler Wilson in 2012, is poised to rewrite a large portion of the Arkansas record book this fall as he heads into his third season as the Hogs’ full-time starter. Jefferson already sits inside the career top 10 in school history in completions (436 – 7th), yards (5816 – 7th), touchdown passes (48 – 6th), 300-yard passing games (5 – 3rd), total plays (1028 – 6th), total yards (7245 – 5th) and touchdown responsibility (67 – 4th). Jefferson’s name is already dotted throughout the school record book for numerous single-season records, including twice for completion percentage in 2021 (.673 – 3rd) and 2022 (.680 – 2nd).

Latham, a third-team All-SEC selection by Pro Football Focus last year, has been a staple on the Arkansas offensive line over the last three seasons, starting in a team-leading 36 consecutive games dating back to 2020. In 2022, he tied for the team lead in offensive snaps played (983) while allowing only two sacks and committing just two penalties.

McGlothern, who earned second-team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches last year, had an impressive season for the Hogs in 2022, starting all 13 games and racking up a career-high 52 total tackles. He led the Arkansas defense and finished second in the SEC with four interceptions, picking off passes in each of his first two games as a Razorback against Cincinnati and South Carolina before adding interceptions against Alabama and Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

As a team, the Razorbacks were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West, receiving three first-place votes. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has led the program to consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back bowl victories entering 2023.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* - Indicates a tie

