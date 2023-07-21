Sanders headlines Arkansas’ preseason All-SEC selections
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Led by running back Raheim Sanders’ first-team selection, four Razorbacks earned preseason All-SEC honors on Friday morning in a vote by members of the media.
In addition to Sanders, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and offensive lineman Brady Latham garnered preseason second-team All-SEC praise. Defensive back Dwight McGlothern was the Razorbacks’ lone representative on the defensive side of the football, picking up preseason second-team All-SEC honors.
Sanders, the first Razorback running back to earn preseason first-team All-SEC recognition since Knile Davis in 2012, is coming off one of the greatest seasons by an Arkansas running back in recent memory after rushing for 10 touchdowns and 1,443 yards – fourth-most in a single season in school history – in 2022. Sanders became just the second Razorback to ever run for 1,400+ yards and return to school the following year, joining Arkansas legend Darren McFadden, who ran for a then-school record 1,647 yards in 2006 before breaking his own record in 2007 with 1,830 yards. Sanders finished second in the SEC in rushing yards en route to being named First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and USA Today.
Jefferson, the first Razorback quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC accolades since Tyler Wilson in 2012, is poised to rewrite a large portion of the Arkansas record book this fall as he heads into his third season as the Hogs’ full-time starter. Jefferson already sits inside the career top 10 in school history in completions (436 – 7th), yards (5816 – 7th), touchdown passes (48 – 6th), 300-yard passing games (5 – 3rd), total plays (1028 – 6th), total yards (7245 – 5th) and touchdown responsibility (67 – 4th). Jefferson’s name is already dotted throughout the school record book for numerous single-season records, including twice for completion percentage in 2021 (.673 – 3rd) and 2022 (.680 – 2nd).
Latham, a third-team All-SEC selection by Pro Football Focus last year, has been a staple on the Arkansas offensive line over the last three seasons, starting in a team-leading 36 consecutive games dating back to 2020. In 2022, he tied for the team lead in offensive snaps played (983) while allowing only two sacks and committing just two penalties.
McGlothern, who earned second-team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches last year, had an impressive season for the Hogs in 2022, starting all 13 games and racking up a career-high 52 total tackles. He led the Arkansas defense and finished second in the SEC with four interceptions, picking off passes in each of his first two games as a Razorback against Cincinnati and South Carolina before adding interceptions against Alabama and Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.
As a team, the Razorbacks were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West, receiving three first-place votes. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has led the program to consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back bowl victories entering 2023.
Arkansas kicks off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* - Indicates a tie
